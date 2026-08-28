Two men facing drug trafficking charges

Justice, News August 28th, 2026

The RNC has arrested two men following a search of a Mount Pearl home that turned up suspected cocaine and cash.

On Thursday at around noon, officers arrested a 75-year-old and 24-year-old man at a west end home in St. John’s on drug-related offences.

Following a subsequent search of a Mount Pearl home, police seized over five ounces of cocaine, over $1,000 in cash, prescription pills, mushrooms, machetes, brass knuckles, bear spray, various loose ammo, body armour and other drug paraphernalia.

The two men were released with charges pending following the results of drug testing. The investigation is ongoing.