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Two men arrested in drug trafficking investigation in North West River

Justice, News

Sheshatshiu RCMP and the Labrador District General Investigation Section arrested two men Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

On October 14, while conducting patrols as part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP officers observed activity consistent with drug trafficking in the community of North West River. With the assistance of Sheshatshiu RCMP, two men were arrested without incident.

A search of the suspects and their vehicles resulted in the location and seizure of suspected cocaine, cash, phones and other paraphernalia.

54-year-old Ashley Michelin of Happy Valley-Goose Bay was charged with two counts of trafficking and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

51-year-old Clinton Martin of North West River faces charges of trafficking and two charges of possession.

The investigation continues with more charges possible.

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