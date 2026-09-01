Two injured after dog attack in Corner Brook

News September 1st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a dog owner after her animal caused injuries to others in Corner Brook. The RNC received a call around 1:15 p.m. Aug. 19, after two people had been bitten by a large-breed roaming dog and required medical attention.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a 45-year-old woman has been charged under the Animal Health and Protection Act for failing to keep her dog safely tethered. She will appear in court at a later date.

The RNC is working with the city of Corner Brook as part of the ongoing investigation.

If you encounter an aggressive animal or witness a situation that may endanger the public, contact your local police detachment. If immediate assistance is required, call 911.