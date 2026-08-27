Two fatal tragedies in one day leave Baie Verte–Green Bay communities mourning

News August 27th, 2026

The Baie Verte–Green Bay region is mourning two separate fatalities in a single day.

In Rattling Brook, one person died following a house fire in the early morning hours on Wednesday. MHA Lin Paddock praised the King’s Point Volunteer Fire Brigade for its professional response, saying their quick containment helped prevent the fire from causing further damage.

Later, tragedy struck in Westport, where a fish harvester lost his life near his home wharf while returning with a load of squid.

Paddock expressed condolences to both families and communities, noting the profound impact such losses have across the district and province.

The day’s events also serve as a reminder of the dedication of volunteer firefighters and other first responders who answer calls during some of the most difficult moments.