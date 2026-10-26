Two drivers caught travelling 132 km/h in 50 km/h zone on Torbay Road

Justice, News October 26th, 2026

Two drivers have had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded after being caught travelling at 132 kilometres an hour in a posted 50-kilometre-an-hour zone on Torbay Road in St. John’s. According to Traffic Services, an officer observed the two vehicles travelling together at the excessive speed on Monday.

Both male drivers were stopped and ticketed. Their licences were suspended and their vehicles impounded. The drivers were travelling more than 80 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

Traffic Services shared the incident on social media, highlighting the dangers of excessive speeding on local roads.