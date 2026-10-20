Twillingate RCMP seizes uninsured ATV during Summerford patrols

Justice, News October 20th, 2026

Twillingate RCMP impounded an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Monday evening after discovering that the vehicle was being driven without the proper insurance, by a suspended driver.

On October 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers conducting proactive traffic patrols in Summerford stopped an ATV with no licence plate attached that was operating on the roadway. The operator, a 32-year-old man, was operating the vehicle with a previously suspended license and was unable to produce documents to confirm that the off-road vehicle was registered or insured.

Police seized and impounded the ATV.