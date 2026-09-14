Trinity-Conception RCMP and Traffic Services East arrest impaired driver in Harbour Grace

News September 14th, 2026

Officers with Trinity-Conception RCMP and RCMP Traffic Services East arrested a 46-year-old man on Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Harbour Grace. The driver, who was also operating the vehicle with a suspended license and no insurance, showed signs of impairment by drugs, and police are now investigating if impaired operation charges are appropriate.

On September 10, just after 12:00 p.m. noon, police conducting patrols in Harbour Grace stopped a vehicle driving 75 km/hr in a 30 km/hr zone. The male driver was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended licence and did not have valid insurance.

He also exhibited signs of impairment and subsequently failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) administered by police roadside and a drug recognition evaluation performed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) at the detachment.

The 46-year-old Upper Island Cove man was issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without valid insurance and operating a vehicle with a disqualified licence. Police are waiting on the results of laboratory testing to determine if additional charges of impaired operation are appropriate. The investigation continues.

The vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded by police.

Driving will under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a reckless and unnecessary choice that puts everyone on the roads at risk of serious injury or death. If you believe someone is driving while impaired, please call 911 immediately.