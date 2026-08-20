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Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions west of the Flat Bay Junction following collision

News

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions as a result of an earlier motor vehicle collision.

The collision happened about 6 kilometres west of the Flat Bay Junction. Police say there is no available detour, and are asking residents avoid the area if possible and expect delays. 

Motorists are asked to approach the area with caution and follow all directions from traffic control personnel. NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

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