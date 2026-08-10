Traffic delays expected due to 5 Mile Bridge repairs

News August 10th, 2026

Effective Tuesday, until Friday, August 14, crews will be conducting bridge repairs on the 5 Mile Bridge behind the former Abitibi Consolidated mill site in Grand Falls-Windsor. The bridge is located at kilometre 38 on the Sandy Lake Forest Access Road. Motorists can expect delays while travelling through the area.

For further information regarding this forest access bridge closure, contact the Bishop’s Falls Forest Management office at 709-258-5334.