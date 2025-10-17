Three men charged after shots fired in St. John’s

Justice, News October 17th, 2025

Police have charged three men following a shooting in St. John’s.

The RNC responded to the area of New Pennywell Road around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to a report of shots fired in the residential area. There were no injuries reported and no obvious signs of damage.

Within minutes a suspect vehicle was located nearby and three men taken into custody. The three accused will appear in court today.

Dillon Bragg, 21, is charged with:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Assault with a weapon

Careless use, storage, handling and transport of firearm

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition

Cole Brown, 20, will face charges of:

Careless use, storage, handling and transport of firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Drover faces a single charge of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.

This is believed to be a targeted event and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.