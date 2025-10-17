Three men charged after shots fired in St. John’s
Police have charged three men following a shooting in St. John’s.
The RNC responded to the area of New Pennywell Road around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to a report of shots fired in the residential area. There were no injuries reported and no obvious signs of damage.
Within minutes a suspect vehicle was located nearby and three men taken into custody. The three accused will appear in court today.
Dillon Bragg, 21, is charged with:
- Discharging a firearm with intent
- Assault with a weapon
- Careless use, storage, handling and transport of firearm
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition
Cole Brown, 20, will face charges of:
- Careless use, storage, handling and transport of firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
Twenty-four-year-old Nathan Drover faces a single charge of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.
This is believed to be a targeted event and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.