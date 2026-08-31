Three men arrested for theft at Walmart

Justice, News August 31st, 2026

RNC officers arrested three men following a theft at Walmart on Aberdeen Avenue on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., police responded to a theft in progress. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle, and following an investigation, arrested and charged three men.

A 43-year-old man was charged with theft and breach of a release order. A 27-year-old man was charged with theft and breach of a probation order and a 69-year-old man was charged with theft under and breach of a police officer undertaking. All three were conveyed to the city lock up.