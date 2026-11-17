News November 17th, 2026

Three people in the Burin Peninsula area were recently arrested for driving while impaired by drugs, and investigators are awaiting the results of laboratory testing to determine if the charges of impaired operation by drugs are appropriate.

First a 21-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation on Tuesday, November 10. He showed signs of drug impairment and performed poorly on a roadside breath test.

Then on November 15, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for impaired operation after somebody reported to police that she was possibly smoking cannabis while driving.

Yesterday, Monday, November 16, RCMP officers responded to another report of a possible drug-impaired driver. In that instance a 25-year-old man was arrested.

All three accused provided a sample to police to confirm if they were impaired.