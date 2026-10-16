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Thousands without power on the Avalon Peninsula due to high winds

News

Newfoundland Power is reporting more than 2500 customers without power Friday morning due to severe weather conditions. The outage goes along the souther shore from Cape Race to North Harbour. Power is expected to be restored in the area around 2:00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile in Conception Bay North, more than 2000 people are without power since 8:00 a.m. Friday morning due to equipment problems. The unplanned outages reach from Victoria to Ochre Pit Cove.

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