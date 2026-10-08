The Newfoundland Regiment keep rolling with key win to kick off road trip

News, Sports October 8th, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment is rolling.

The Newfoundland Regiment picked up its fifth straight win last night, knocking off the Armada 6-3 to continue a sensational start to the QMJHL season.

Tyson Goguen led the way offensively, scoring twice as the Regiment picked up its first road victory of the year.

It’s been quite the opening for the club, which has now won five of its first seven games, including four of its first six at Mary Brown’s Centre.

And there’s no time to slow down. The Regiment hits the road again tomorrow for a weekend doubleheader against the Rimouski Océanic

The Regiment return to Mary Brown’s Centre for their next home game on October 24,