The Ennis Sisters announce 2027 Musical Bus Tour dates

Arts & Entertainment, News October 22nd, 2026

The Ennis Sisters, a beloved Newfoundland and Labrador trio, are going back on tour. This tour however, is unique, much like this province.

Starting in May, the Ennis Sisters will once again roll out their Musical Bus Tour. Those with tickets will spend seven days with The Ennis Sisters themselves. With McCarthy’s Party tour guide leading the way, you’ll have the chance to experience Newfoundland’s coastlines, culture, and music through unforgettable jam sessions and local experiences.

Tour highlights include:

A meet and greet with the Ennis Sisters and other local musicians.

Visit Cape Spear, Signal Hill, and other highlights of St. John’s.

Experience a special Ennis Sisters concert performance on George Street.

Celebrate Newfoundland traditions in Ferryland.

Take part in a Screech-In ceremony

The tour dates are: June 12 – June 27, 2027. You can buy tickets online at: https://theennissisters.com/