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The Board of Trade responds to Churchill Falls agreement

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The Board of Trade says it is welcoming the expanded agreement between the Governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, and Canada on Churchill Falls. The organization says the project holds significant promise for the province, pointing to increased economic activity, improved power availability, job creation, and stronger provincial revenues.

The Board of Trade says the deal highlights Prime Minister Mark Carney’s acknowledgement of Labrador’s development potential, including the referral of the Labrador Trough Clean Power, Critical Minerals and Infrastructure Corridor to the federal Major Projects Office.

The BOT is also commending Premier Wakeham for choosing to open the House of Assembly for debate on the agreement.

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