Temporary closure of westbound on-ramp between Commonwealth Avenue and Pitts Memorial Drive 

News August 25th, 2025

There will be a temporary closure of the on-ramp between Commonwealth Avenue and Pitts Memorial Drive, beginning today.

The closure is needed to facilitate the construction of a new roundabout.

This is part of the final phase of the completion of the Team Gushue Highway.

The ramp is expected to reopen on September 1.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.