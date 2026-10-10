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Temporary closure of emergency services at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services (NLHS) is advising the public of a temporary closure of emergency services at the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre this weekend.

From today, Saturday, October 10 at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 11 at 8:00 a.m., emergency services will not be available.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

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