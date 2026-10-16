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Temporary closure of Eastern-Rural Zone sites today due to power outage

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that due to power outages within the Eastern-Rural Zone, appointments and services have been cancelled for today (Friday, October 16, 2026 ) at the following health-care facilities:

  • Nurse Abernathy Clinic, Trepassey 
  • St. Mary’s Community Services Building

Individuals with appointments will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled.

Residents requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or the 811 HealthLine.

Other Information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

•          medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

•          health information; and

•          support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

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