Temporary closure of Eastern-Rural Zone sites today due to power outage

Health, News October 16th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that due to power outages within the Eastern-Rural Zone, appointments and services have been cancelled for today (Friday, October 16, 2026 ) at the following health-care facilities:

Nurse Abernathy Clinic, Trepassey

St. Mary’s Community Services Building

Individuals with appointments will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled.

Residents requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or the 811 HealthLine.

Other Information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

• medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

• health information; and

• support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.