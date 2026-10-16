Temporary closure of Eastern-Rural Zone sites today due to power outage
Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that due to power outages within the Eastern-Rural Zone, appointments and services have been cancelled for today (Friday, October 16, 2026 ) at the following health-care facilities:
- Nurse Abernathy Clinic, Trepassey
- St. Mary’s Community Services Building
Individuals with appointments will be contacted to have their appointments rescheduled.
Residents requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or the 811 HealthLine.
Other Information:
811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:
• medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);
• health information; and
• support in a mental health crisis.
For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.