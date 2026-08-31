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Task Force to End Gender-Based Violence seeking feedback

Justice, News, Politics

The Task Force to End Gender-Based Violence met in St. John’s on August 25 and 26 to discuss the development of an engagement plan.

The meetings included discussions on electronic monitoring, emergency protection orders and the need for post-release supports in Labrador.

The Task Force also received updates from the Department of Social Supports and Well-Being on the Province’s Poverty Reduction and Prevention Strategy, and on the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program by the Department of Health and Community Services. The Department of Justice and Public Safety also provided an update on the Policing Transformation Working Group report recommendations as they relate to gender-based violence, and the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation provided an update on housing.

The Task Force is seeking feedback from individuals including survivors and people with lived experience, community partners, Indigenous communities, rural and remote residents, youth, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, persons with disabilities, newcomers, racialized individuals and workers at risk of gender-based violence.

Feedback can be shared at GBVTaskForce@gov.nl.ca

Further details on the engagement plan will be released when finalized.

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