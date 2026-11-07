Suspected impaired driver arrested following single-vehicle crash

News November 7th, 2026

A 64-year-old man was arrested by police on Fogo Island on Thursday, November 5, after officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 333.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. on November 5, Fogo Island RCMP responded to a 911 call reporting a single vehicle off the road near the Deep Bay turnoff.

The driver was located inside the vehicle and assessed by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene. Officers noted signs of impairment by alcohol, and arrested the driver.

The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance for further assessment and treatment of minor injuries, and was presented with a demand for a blood sample to confirm impairment.

The man’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded. Fogo Island RCMP will wait for the results of the laboratory testing to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate.