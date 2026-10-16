Supreme Court certifies class action for passengers of December Air Canada flight

Justice, News October 16th, 2026

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador has certified a class action lawsuit for passengers of an Air Canada flight that caught fire when landing in Halifax in December 2024.

Air Canada flight AC2259, which departed from St. John’s, experienced a landing gear collapse upon landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on December 28, 2024.

The case, which will be headed by lawyer Bob Buckingham, will examine whether aircraft safety, runway safety and emergency response responsibilities were met by the airline.

Passengers of the flight residing in Newfoundland and Labrador as of September 16, 2026 are included unless they opt out and those living elsewhere as of that date are required to opt in. The deadline to do so is January 14, 2027.