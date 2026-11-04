Sunrise Animal Hospital to temporarily close due to veterinarian shortage

News November 4th, 2026

Sunrise Animal Hospital has announced it will temporarily close its doors on Friday, November 13, due to an ongoing shortage of veterinarians.

The hospital, which first opened in 1987, says the decision was not made lightly and comes after nearly 40 years of caring for pets and serving families in the community.

In a statement, the team expressed heartbreak over the closure and thanked clients for their loyalty and support over the years.

The hospital says it is hopeful the closure will only be temporary and that it will one day be able to welcome clients and their pets back.