Studded tires permitted as of November 1

News October 20th, 2026

Motorists are reminded that they may begin using studded tires as of Sunday, November 1.

Winter is coming and motorists are encouraged to prepare their vehicles and exercise caution on the road with changing weather conditions.

Please remember to:

Slow down when roads are slippery and drive according to weather conditions.

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Listen for travel advisories.

Carry a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.

Remove snow and ice from your vehicle’s roof, hood, windows and lights.

Ensure your tires are in good condition.

Ensure your brakes, wipers and lights are working properly.

Check all fluid levels regularly.

Stay at least 50 metres behind snowplows.