NEWS

News

Stephenville Crossing town clerk-manager receives Derrick Bragg Leadership Award

News, Politics

Yvonne Young, town clerk-manager of Stephenville Crossing, has received the 2026 Derrick Bragg Leadership Award in recognition of more than 47 years of service to her community.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Barry Petten recently presented the award during the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Fall Forum in Corner Brook.

Young was recognized for her leadership, advocacy, mentorship and lasting contributions to municipal administration. She is the second recipient of the annual award, which honours municipal administrators who demonstrate excellence in their field.

The award was established in memory of Derrick Bragg, a former Greenspond town clerk-manager, president of the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador and provincial cabinet minister who was dedicated to sustaining rural communities.

Related Articles

Shell buys 30 percent stake in proposed Bay du Nord oil project; premier calls it big win
Read more
MHA criticizing Marine Atlantic appointment decision
Read more
Ottawa putting $2 billion into national heat pump rebate program
Read more
Liberal leader reflects on one year since PCs came to power in N.L.
Read more
Premier Wakeham sells Churchill Falls with clear message – “choose to be positive”
Read more
Province makes changes to which students will be feeding into new St. John’s school
Read more
Back to top