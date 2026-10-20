St. Mary’s to be part of national tourism initiative

Arts & Entertainment, News October 20th, 2026

Another spot in this province will be the backdrop and story for a new upcoming project, and they’re looking for local residents to be a part of it.

Over the coming days this week a crew will be filming in various locations in St. Mary’s, and the team will be interviewing and filming residents for the national tourism initiative that’s supposed to shine a positive spotlight on the community.

The project is all about the long-standing issues surrounding the former Atlantic Seafood Sauce Plant but with an uplifting spin.

The campaign aims to highlight the beauty, character and progression of St. Mary’s, and to help share the story with the rest of the province and country.