Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

St. Mary’s to be part of national tourism initiative

Arts & Entertainment, News

Another spot in this province will be the backdrop and story for a new upcoming project, and they’re looking for local residents to be a part of it.

Over the coming days this week a crew will be filming in various locations in St. Mary’s, and the team will be interviewing and filming residents for the national tourism initiative that’s supposed to shine a positive spotlight on the community.

The project is all about the long-standing issues surrounding the former Atlantic Seafood Sauce Plant but with an uplifting spin.

The campaign aims to highlight the beauty, character and progression of St. Mary’s, and to help share the story with the rest of the province and country.

Related Articles

Eddie Eastman brings Newfoundland’s musical past, present and future together in ‘Out of the Ashes’
Read more
Eddie Eastman brings Newfoundland’s musical past, present and future together in ‘Out of the Ashes’
Read more
‘Below’ tops Netflix’s global Top 10 as props from hit show draw attention
Read more
Netflix’s ‘Below,’ filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador, premieres on Thursday
Read more
Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra CEO concluding his tenure at the end of the year
Read more
Lady Cove celebrates international success following Wales and Ireland tour
Read more
Back to top