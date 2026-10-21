St. John’s to host first Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk

News October 21st, 2026

St. John’s will join communities across Canada in shining a light on intimate partner violence when the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk, presented by TD, comes to the city for the first time on Thursday.

Hosted locally by Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead, the three-kilometre, lantern-lit walk will bring residents together in support of The Iris Kirby House. Participants are asked to arrive at 6 p.m., with the walk beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bannerman Park Bandstand. The event will take place rain or shine and will finish at the same location.

The Night Light Walk raises awareness and funds for women and children affected by intimate partner violence. Although the event has been held in communities across Canada, this will be the first time it is hosted in St. John’s.

For Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead, bringing the walk to the city is a natural extension of its ongoing support for safe homes and The Iris Kirby House.

“Home should be a place where everyone feels safe. That’s something we believe strongly in, and it’s why the work The Iris Kirby House does in our community is so important,” says Nick Vincombe, owner of Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead. “We’re incredibly proud to bring the Night Light Walk to St. John’s for the first time and give our community another way to come together, raise awareness and support the people who need it most.”

Nick Vinnicombe, Owner, Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead

Participants can create or join a team and fundraise in support of The Iris Kirby House. Adult fundraising begins at $125. Those who prefer to make a one-time donation can also contribute and take part in the walk.

Registration is available at Nightlightwalk.ca. Participants can visit the website and scroll down to find the St. John’s event.

The walk is part of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting women and children seeking safety. Royal LePage Atlantic Homestead has supported The Iris Kirby House through a variety of fundraising initiatives, while agents at the brokerage also participate in a commission donation program, giving a portion of their commission from each home they sell to the organization.

The Iris Kirby House provides support and services to women and children affected by violence in Newfoundland and Labrador. Funds raised through the St. John’s event will directly support its work in the local community.

Event details:

Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk presented by TD

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Arrival: 6 p.m.

Walk begins: 7 p.m.

Distance: 3 kilometres

Location: Bannerman Park Bandstand

Weather: Rain or shine

Registration: Nightlightwalk.ca or https://shelterfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/NightLightWalk