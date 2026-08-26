St. John’s reports operating cash surplus for 2025

News, Politics August 26th, 2026

The City of St. John’s released its 2025 Executive Summary Report on Revenue and Expenditure this week.

For 2025, the city had an operating cash surplus of $6.7 million on an adjusted budget of $378.2 million. The surplus represents 1.8 per cent of the annual operating budget.

There were some areas that exceeded budget expectations, including higher-than-expected activity at the Robin Hood Bay Regional Landfill; accommodation tax revenues were $1.2 million higher than budgeted, and construction permit revenues exceeded budget by $479,000. Interest on tax arrears exceeded budget by $620,000, and rental revenues from City non-profit housing properties were $519,000 higher than budgeted.

Some revenue sources were lower than anticipated, including investment interest earnings, which were $649,000 below budget due to declining interest rates and parking-related revenues.

On the expenditure side, overall spending was $3.5 million below budget. This was attributed to transportation services expenditures, which were $1.79 million below budget; Environmental Health Services expenditures were $1.1 million below budget, and general government services expenditures were $911,000 below budget.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services exceeded budget by $493,000. Protective Services, including the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, exceeded budget by $481,000.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings will have more tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.