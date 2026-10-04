St. John’s Pride heads to Parliament Hill for National Queer Day of Action

News October 4th, 2026

St. John’s Pride is heading to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 6 to bring the priorities of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Newfoundland and Labrador to federal decision-makers.

The local organization will be part of a delegation of 45 organizations from across Canada participating in the Queer Day of Action, a national Day on the Hill bringing together 2SLGBTQI+, international, feminist and labour organizations.

Together, they are calling on the federal government to renew and strengthen the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and ensure it remains backed by sustained federal investment. At a time when 2SLGBTQI+ communities are facing growing challenges at home and abroad, they say Canada cannot step back from a funded national Action Plan.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, St. John’s Pride supports 2SLGBTQI+ people through the annual St. John’s Pride Festival, and collaborating with Pride organizers across the province to create safe spaces where the community can gather. Its participation will bring local experience to the national discussion about what communities need and how the federal government can help.