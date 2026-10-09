St. John’s International Airport set to hold emergency planning exercise Tuesday

News October 9th, 2026

St. John’s International Airport will conduct an emergency planning exercise on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. This exercise, held biennially, ensures airport partners are prepared to respond effectively in the event of an emergency.



The exercise will take place from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in airside areas only, though anincreased presence of emergency responders may be visible. Airport operations will continue as normal.

Participants in this year’s exercise include St. John’s International Airport, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, Portugal Cove-St. Phillips Fire Department, Torbay Fire Department, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, Royal Newfoundland

Constabulary, NAV CANADA, Cougar Helicopters, Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Woodwards Aviation, Holiday Inn Express and Suites St. John’s Airport, and College of the North Atlantic