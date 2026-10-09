NEWS

News

St. John’s International Airport set to hold emergency planning exercise Tuesday

News

St. John’s International Airport will conduct an emergency planning exercise on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. This exercise, held biennially, ensures airport partners are prepared to respond effectively in the event of an emergency.

The exercise will take place from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in airside areas only, though anincreased presence of emergency responders may be visible. Airport operations will continue as normal.

Participants in this year’s exercise include St. John’s International Airport, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, Portugal Cove-St. Phillips Fire Department, Torbay Fire Department, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, Royal Newfoundland
Constabulary, NAV CANADA, Cougar Helicopters, Canadian Red Cross, Salvation Army, Woodwards Aviation, Holiday Inn Express and Suites St. John’s Airport, and College of the North Atlantic

Related Articles

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests suspect in break and enter
Read more
Annual Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony this weekend
Read more
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests suspect in break and enter
Read more
Nearly 1,500 participants expected at 10th Annual Polka Dot Trot supporting cancer care
Read more
Hyundai Hope on Wheels rolls into St. John’s with iconic Handprint Ceremony and $100,000 donation to help fight childhood cancer
Read more
New digital sports outlet launches to tell Newfoundland and Labrador’s stories
Read more
Back to top