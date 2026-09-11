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St. John’s firefighters honour the fallen 25 years later with annual stair climb

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Dozens of firefighters, first responders, families, and community members gathered in St. John’s this morning for the annual September 11th Stair Climb hosted by the St. John’s Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 1075.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 floors at the Mary Brown’s Centre, marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks and honouring the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, along with everyone impacted by the tragedy.

The memorial climb is not a race or competition, but a solemn opportunity to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to recognize the service of first responders.

This year’s event also carries special meaning for Local 1075. Funds raised will support the children of Local 1075 members who have died from occupational cancer, as well as the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Organizers say the annual climb is a way to ensure the sacrifices of the fallen are remembered, while continuing to support firefighter families here at home.

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