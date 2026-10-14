St. John’s dog named new face of Trupanion

News October 14th, 2026

A husky from St. John’s has just been named the new face of Trupanion.

Seven dogs and three cats from across North America will be the new faces of the insurance provider.

Lupin, an eight-year-old dog, beat out nearly 6000 other pets to win the annual truFam contest.

Lupin’s pet parents say they always knew she was special:

“I adopted Lupin in August 2018. A volunteer reached into a crate and pulled out a nine-pound ball of fluff that looked more like a stuffy that a real dog. She’s my first dog and we’ve learned a lot together.”