St. John’s doctor named new president of Canadian Medical Association

Health, News June 2nd, 2026

A St. John’s physician is the new president of the Canadian Medical Association. Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, a dermatologist from St. John’s, is the new president of the CMA following his introduction at its annual general meeting. Dr. Ogunyemi is the first black president in the organization’s history, and among its youngest.

With priorities centered on strengthening primary care, reducing administrative burden and responsibly integrating innovation to improve patient care, the organization says he will continue to champion community-based care and ensure health systems reflect the diversity of Canadians. He will be proceeded by Dr. Courtney Howard, a doctor from Yellowknife, who was installed as CMA’s President-Elect for 2027.