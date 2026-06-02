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St. Anthony RCMP responds to disturbance, officer assaulted

Justice, News

RCMP arrested 32-year-old Jonathon Learning on Saturday afternoon following a report of a disturbance that occurred on Friday in the community of St. Lunaire. He is facing a number of Criminal Code charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and breach of his court-imposed conditions.

On May 29, just before 11:30 p.m., police in St. Anthony responded to a report of a disturbance outside a home in St. Lunaire. During an attempted arrest of Learning, he resisted his arrest, assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

St. Anthony RCMP obtained a warrant of arrest for Jonathon Learning, and he was located and taken into custody without incident on May 30 around 1:30 p.m.

Learning appeared in court on Monday, June 1. He was remanded into custody. He is charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon,
  • Assault on a police officer,
  • Resist or obstruct a police officer,
  • Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – four counts.

The investigation is continuing.

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