NEWS

News

St. Anthony RCMP arrests woman in relation to structure fire

News

St. Anthony RCMP arrested a 33-year-old woman overnight after responding to a structure fire on Moores Drive. No one was injured in the fire, and the woman was charged with arson, breaking and entering and breach of court-ordered conditions.

On Oct. 11, police observed a fire at a commercial building near the wharf in St. Anthony. Officers searched the building and found no one inside. Several structures in the area were impacted by the fire, which was extinguished by the St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department. A short time later, located a suspect nearby and she arrested without incident and transported to local hospital.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with arson, breaking and entering and failure to comply with her court-imposed conditions.

The provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office has been engaged.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident, including anyone with surveillance or dash camera footage from the area on Sunday night, is asked to contact St. Anthony RCMP as soon as possible at 709-454-3543.

Related Articles

Blair Walsh taken into custody
Read more
CBN residents raise concerns over prolific offender’s prison sentence
Read more
Civic Centre workers reach impasse at the bargaining table
Read more
school-bus-e1718212932740-1280x582
KinderStart registration opening for Avalon Peninsula families
Read more
Gander RCMP seeking public assistance to identify man in possession of stolen property
Read more
Back to top