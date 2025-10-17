Springdale RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating missing person

NEWS

The RCMP in Springdale is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old Rodney Gray.

He was last seen on Thursday, October 16, around 8:30 a.m., in the area of Rocky Pond Road on Route 380.

He is approximately five feet nine inches tall with salt and pepper hair and a light complexion.

His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Rodney Gray is asked to contact the RCMP as soon as possible at 709-673-3864 or 1-800-709-RCMP (7267).

