Health

Health

Six new Smilezones to be unveiled at the Janeway

Health, News

Today, the Smilezone Foundation will unveil six new Smilezone spaces at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. John’s.

The spaces are designed to spark joy, comfort, and calm for children and families during their care journeys. 

The unveiling also marks a milestone, the 500th Smilezone created across Canada.

Smilezone Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children undergoing medical treatment at healthcare facilities across Canada. Smilezone creates accessible, fun, and therapeutic environments where children can heal and thrive.

Related Articles

Vaccination clinics for Influenza and COVID-19 starting October 20
Read more
Trinity-Conception-Placentia telethon raises money for health care
Read more
Elections NL provides details on how displaced electors in Conception Bay North can vote
Read more
Chris de Burgh returning to St. John’s April 4th as part of 50th anniversary tour
Read more
N.L. Health services reverses decision on leave restrictions after employees raise concerns
Read more
RNU demands immediate reversal of leave restrictions during CorCare Go-Live
Read more
Back to top