Six new Smilezones to be unveiled at the Janeway

Health, News October 16th, 2025

Today, the Smilezone Foundation will unveil six new Smilezone spaces at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre in St. John’s.

The spaces are designed to spark joy, comfort, and calm for children and families during their care journeys.

The unveiling also marks a milestone, the 500th Smilezone created across Canada.

Smilezone Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the lives of children undergoing medical treatment at healthcare facilities across Canada. Smilezone creates accessible, fun, and therapeutic environments where children can heal and thrive.