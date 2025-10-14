NEWS

Single-vehicle rollover sends three people to hospital on Monday afternoon

A single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital, their injuries not believed to be serious.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Blackmarsh Road and George’s Pond Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.. The driver of a car traveling from the area of Team Gushue Highway lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to go down an embankment and roll over, coming to rest near a utility pole.

Three people in the car at the time were all assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Blackmarsh Road on Monday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

