Significant infrastructure announcement expected in Lewisporte today

News August 26th, 2026

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Barry Petten will be in Lewisporte today for a significant infrastructure announcement.

Minister Petten will be joined by Mark Butt, MHA for Lewisporte-Twillingate, and Krista Freake, Mayor of the Town of Lewisporte.

The event is expected to highlight an important infrastructure investment for the Lewisporte community and surrounding region. NTV’s Colleen Lewis will be there, and will have all the details tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.