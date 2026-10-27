Sheshatshiu RCMP seizes prohibited weapon, arrests man during traffic stop

Justice, News October 27th, 2026

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Sheshatshiu RCMP on Thursday night after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of a prohibited weapon. Samuel Blake was charged with four weapons-related charges including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 21, Sheshatshiu RCMP officers patrolling Route 520 stopped a vehicle they suspected was being operated by a known prohibited driver. When officers approached, they observed a prohibited weapon in the vehicle, and the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Samuel Craig Blake, 36, was transported to the local detachment and charged with:

Unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon,

Unlawfully possessing a firearm, crossbow, prohibited/restricted weapon while under prohibition – two counts

The passenger was released by police without charge.