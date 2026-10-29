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Sheshatshiu RCMP arrests pair, seizes suspected cocaine during traffic stop

Justice, News

Police arrested two people on Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, cash and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking activity. On Oct. 27 around 3:45 p.m., officers conducting an investigation into drug activity in Sheshatshiu stopped a vehicle on Tsheniss Drive. The driver and passenger were arrested without incident.

A search of the pair and vehicle resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and items commonly associated with drug trafficking activity, as well as a container of bear mace. A search warrant was subsequently executed at a residence in Sheshatshiu where further evidence of drug trafficking was located and seized by police.

Eliza Gregoire, 31, of Sheshatshiu was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

A 28-year-old man was released from custody with conditions. He was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and will appear in court at a future date.

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