Search continues for woman last seen two weeks ago in Maberly

News August 28th, 2026

The family of a woman reported missing from the Bonavista Peninsula more than two weeks ago is asking for the public’s help, as police continue their search efforts.

63-year-old Jill Bidgood was last seen at her home on main road in Maberly on August 13.

Bidgood is described as 5’9″, 160lbs, with curly short dark hair. She is known to frequent the trail between Maberly and Little Catalina.

Jill Bidgood’s sister Helen who has been in the area searching, took to social media to ask berry pickers, hunters and hikers to keep searching and pleaded for assistance from drone operators.

In a statement to NTV News on Friday morning, the RCMP says the investigation into missing person Jill Bidgood remains active and ongoing.

Police, ground search and rescue teams and the Canadian Coast Guard have conducted land, air and water searches of the areas where Bidgood was seen or that she is known to frequent, including the trail between Maberly and Little Catalina. Officers continue to investigate and follow up on information received from the public, and will use any new details to inform future searches.

At this time, Clarenville-Bonavista District RCMP is still urging anyone with information about Jill, her movements after she was last seen on August 13, or her current location to contact police as soon as possible.