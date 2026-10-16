NEWS

News

Search continues for missing Torbay man

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person Thomas Hall of Torbay. The 48-year-old was last seen in the area of Marine Drive Park in Pouch Cove at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. He is described as 6’1” tall and around 200 lbs with light brown, curly hair, and brown/hazel eyes. He is believed to have been wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and hiking boots.

The search by ground and air has included, RNC Operational Patrol Services, Police Dog Services, Marine Unit and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System operators, as well as Rovers Ground Search and Rescue, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hall is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. 

Related Articles

Gander RCMP seeking information from public in relation to stolen dump truck
Read more
Province announces support for fire protection vehicles and equipment on west coast
Read more
Newfoundland and Labrador athlete wins big on international stage
Read more
Placentia-Whitbourne RCMP seeking public’s assistance identifying suspect in Argentia thefts
Read more
Sisters in Spirit Vigil to Honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Sunday
Read more
135 women gather for Newfoundland and Labrador Cancer Conference for Women
Read more
Back to top