Search continues for missing Torbay man

News October 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person Thomas Hall of Torbay. The 48-year-old was last seen in the area of Marine Drive Park in Pouch Cove at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. He is described as 6’1” tall and around 200 lbs with light brown, curly hair, and brown/hazel eyes. He is believed to have been wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and hiking boots.

The search by ground and air has included, RNC Operational Patrol Services, Police Dog Services, Marine Unit and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System operators, as well as Rovers Ground Search and Rescue, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hall is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.