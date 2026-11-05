Salvation Army Report finds sharp rise in food insecurity across Atlantic Canada

News November 5th, 2026

More than one in three Atlantic Canadians are skipping or reducing meals because they can’t afford groceries, according to new research from The Salvation Army, as households across the region face growing financial pressure.

The Salvation Army’s 2026 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis reveals that 37% of Atlantic Canadians report skipping or reducing meals because they couldn’t afford groceries, a 13-percentage-point increase from 2025. The report also finds that 38% of Atlantic Canadians would require financial assistance within the first week if an emergency forced them from home, compared with 28% nationally.

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to better understand their attitudes, behaviours and experiences related to poverty, food and housing affordability, financial security and other socioeconomic challenges. As one of Canada’s largest non-governmental direct providers of social services, the organization uses this research to better understand evolving community needs and inform the support it provides.

“It’s deeply concerning that more than one in three Atlantic Canadians are skipping meals or eating less because they can’t afford groceries,” said Wendy Woodland, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, Atlantic Division, The Salvation Army. “That’s a significant increase in just one year, and it shows how difficult it’s becoming for individuals and families to keep food on the table. When grocery bills continue to stretch household budgets, even people who are doing everything they can to make ends meet may find themselves needing extra support.

Food Insecurity Surges as Household Budgets Remain Stretched

Food affordability is becoming an increasingly prominent concern across Atlantic Canada, with 39% of residents identifying it as one of Canada’s top three issues, up nine percentage points from 2025.

The report also reveals that:

37% of Atlantic Canadians report skipping or reducing meals because they couldn’t afford groceries, up 13 percentage points from 2025.

16% accessed community food supports in 2026.

Nearly three in four Atlantic Canadians (74%) report challenges managing limited financial resources, compared with 65% nationally.

More than half (54%) report taking on debt or using credit to afford basic needs, compared with 40% nationally.