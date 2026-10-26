Road closed as police respond to collision on Route 380 near Dorset Collegiate on Pilley’s Island
Springdale RCMP advises all motorists that emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision on Route 380 near Dorset Collegiate on Pilley’s Island.
Route 380 is closed to traffic in both directions to allow emergency first responders to safely assist vehicle occupants at the scene and complete their work.
Please approach the area with extra caution. Updates will be provided as they become available.