RNC Traffic Enforcement promoting safe driving

Justice, News October 24th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued almost 100 tickets in a traffic enforcement initiative last weekend in Western Newfoundland. Between Thursday (Oct. 15) and Monday (Oct. 19) the RNC issued 80 Summary Offence Tickets in the Corner Brook region for speeding, operating without a license and having unregistered vehicles.

Traffic Services members from the Northeast Avalon and Corner Brook regions conducted a number of traffic checkpoints in addition to radar enforcement. Just outside of York Harbour Friday evening (Oct. 16), a vehicle was observed travelling 111 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. During a traffic stop the male driver was ticketed for speeding in addition to using a phone while driving. His license was also suspended.

RNC Operational Patrol Services and Traffic Services members maintain a visible presence across all jurisdictions and are working every day to detect and apprehend those making poor decisions behind the wheel.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police by calling 911.