RNC nab driver who was clocked at 207 km/h near Pasadena

News October 22nd, 2025

Corner Brook RNC seized a couple of vehicles and issued multiple tickets following excessive speeding in western Newfoundland.

On Monday evening, RNC officers were conducting radar enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pasadena when a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed.

After clocking the vehicle travelling 207 km/h, the officer initiated a traffic stop. The 28-year-old male driver from St. John’s had the vehicle he was driving seized from the scene and was issued tickets for operating without reasonable consideration for others and speeding.

On Tuesday evening, an officer on patrol on the TCH near Pinchgut Lake observed a driver travelling 157 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. A traffic stop was initiated; however, the motorist fled from police. The female driver was later located at her home in Gallants. She, too, had her license suspended and vehicle seized. In addition to a speeding ticket, she has been charged with flight from police.