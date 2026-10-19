RNC seize vehicle, suspend novice driver

News October 19th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) seized the vehicle of a new driver following a traffic stop in Corner Brook.

Operational Patrol Services conducted a traffic safety stop on Main Street in Corner Brook yesterday (Oct. 18) around 9:30 p.m.

Officers determined the 18-year-old male driver held a class 5II license and had consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel, an offence for any novice driver or driver under age 22. He provided a roadside sample which resulted in his vehicle being seized and license suspended.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous and impaired driving directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.