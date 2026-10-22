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RNC searching for wanted person Todd White

Justice, News

The RNC is searching for Todd White in Western Newfoundland, wanted on a number of dangerous driving offences.

Traffic Services members attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling with a front broken windshield on the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound outside of Corner Brook Friday (Oct. 16) around 6:45 p.m..

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and fled at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to identify the driver observed reaching speeds of 185 km/hr as White. Subsequent attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful and officers are concerned given his escalating disregard for public safety.

An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of:

  • Flight from Police
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Operating While Suspended
  • No Insurance
  • Failure to Transfer Ownership
  • No Windshield or Improper Windshield Replacement

The 39-year-old who is actively evading police is described as 5’8” tall, 151lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

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