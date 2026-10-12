NEWS

News

RNC officers stopping safe drivers to hand out turkeys instead of tickets

News

As families enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend, police officers were doing some extra enforcement to make sure drivers were obeying the rules of the road. RNC officers took the opportunity to reward some of the motorists who were following the law.

RNC Traffic Services officers were stopping safe drivers to hand out turkeys instead of tickets today on behalf of Avalon Towing.

Police are reminding motorists that when you see an emergency vehicle, including tow trucks, stopped on the side of the road with lights flashing, move over, slow down and proceed with caution.

Enforcement has increased this long weekend to coincide with Operation Impact, a national campaign focused on promoting safe driving.

Screenshot

Related Articles

Another groundbreaking discovery made at Inner Meadow by Memorial University researchers 
Read more
Carbonear General Hospital marks 50th anniversary
Read more
RNC charge E-Bike operator with impaired driving
Read more
Arrest warrant issued for Michael Torraville
Read more
Impaired driver arrested in Marystown
Read more
Boil water advisory for Happy Valley-Goose Bay remains in effect
Read more
Back to top