RNC officers stopping safe drivers to hand out turkeys instead of tickets

News October 12th, 2026

As families enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend, police officers were doing some extra enforcement to make sure drivers were obeying the rules of the road. RNC officers took the opportunity to reward some of the motorists who were following the law.

RNC Traffic Services officers were stopping safe drivers to hand out turkeys instead of tickets today on behalf of Avalon Towing.

Police are reminding motorists that when you see an emergency vehicle, including tow trucks, stopped on the side of the road with lights flashing, move over, slow down and proceed with caution.

Enforcement has increased this long weekend to coincide with Operation Impact, a national campaign focused on promoting safe driving.

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